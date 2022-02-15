Ascent Receives “Partner” Level Supplier Recognition from John Deere

Ascent, a leading global logistics company, has been selected as a Partner level supplier for 2021 in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence program for the seventh year in a row.

Partner is the highest level in the Achieving Excellence program for strategic suppliers to Deere & Company. Ascent has previously received a Supplier Innovation award in 2015, was named a John Deere Supplier of the Year in 2016 and received Hall of Fame recognition in 2019.

“We are proud to have earned this recognition, and to be able to continue to support John Deere, even with the supply chain challenges 2021 has delivered,” stated Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO for Ascent.

"It is very rewarding to support Deere’s tactical and strategic logistics initiatives,” commented Greg Netter, Sr. VP Sales for Ascent. “Deere is an essential manufacturer, deeply committed to supporting their customers – as is Ascent; it is a perfect match” added Netter.

Ascent provides On-Demand mission-critical air and ground expedite solutions for valued customers across North America to protect production. Ascent’s proprietary spot bid technology provides customers with market-driven pricing on each shipment from several hundred vetted competing carriers, and incorporates complete shipment execution from pickup to delivery. The solution is uniquely supported by ground expedite and air charter assets to provide coverage during industry peaks.

About Ascent

Ascent solves supply chain challenges for thousands of customers worldwide. With $1.5 billion in revenue and a dedicated team of 950+ industry experts in 21 locations across North America, Ascent is a recognized supplier of the year for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as a partner to thousands of small and medium sized businesses. The company’s global reach, deep knowledge and innovative technology platform PEAK uniquely position its team to flawlessly execute in delivering goods worldwide via all modes. Ascent’s #1 market share in the demanding domestic ground and air expedite market has provided it the foundation to handle even the most complex logistics challenges. Ascent’s offerings include truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, air charter and expedite solutions. The company moves over 250,000 trips annually through its competitive freight marketplace. For more information about the company, please visit Ascent’s website: www.ascentlogistics.com.