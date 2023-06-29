ORBIS Earns Recognition as a John Deere ‘Partner-Level Supplier’

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — June 29, 2023 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has earned recognition as a partner-level supplier for 2022 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. The Oconomowoc-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held in April 2023. ORBIS supports John Deere’s network of reusable containers to deliver parts to their facilities.

“ORBIS remains steadfast in its mission to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable packaging solutions that help move the supply chain forward,” said Don Schneider, national account manager at ORBIS Corporation. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and reaffirms our pledge to continuously improve and provide top-quality products and services to John Deere. We are proud to be part of John Deere's supply chain and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive mutual success."

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a unique approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and to meet and achieve their sustainability initiatives and goals. Using packaging life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS helps customers achieve longer-term cost savings while minimizing their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and almost 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.



