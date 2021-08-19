Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

ORBIS and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Partner on New Sustainability Efforts for Summerfest

August 19, 2021
ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable supply chain packaging, is the Official Sustainability Partner of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), the producers of Summerfest, “The World’s Largest Music Festival.” As MWF’s Official Sustainability Partner, ORBIS will supply 130 new recycling bins to be used all season at ethnic and cultural festivals, public gatherings, concerts and private corporate events at Henry Maier Festival Park.

“Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is excited to partner with a company that has proven expertise and a history of successfully helping companies improve their sustainability,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We look forward to partnering with ORBIS to increase recycling throughout the grounds and educate park visitors about recycling.”

MWF maintains Henry Maier Festival Park, located on 75 acres along the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Each year, the park has an average of 1.3 million visitors. This initial sponsorship represents the start of a partnership with MWF focused on sustainability and recycling. In year one, the partnership will increase recycling bins for cups, silverware and other single-use plastic waste throughout the festival grounds. In subsequent years, MWF plans to add recycling bins and expand educational programming around recycling.

“At its core, ORBIS helps its customers reduce their overall environmental impact,” said Breanna Herbert, product manager and sustainability lead at ORBIS. “We’re proud to bring our extensive recycling and sustainability knowledge to this exclusive partnership and look forward to seeing the environmental impact we’ll be able to generate through these initiatives.”

Beyond this partnership, ORBIS has a strong focus on recyclability. For example, 100% of ORBIS’ core products are made with recycled content and, at the end of their service life, reusable pallets, totes and bins can be fully recycled into other useful products. Its “Recycle with ORBIS” program is designed to efficiently recover, recycle and reprocess packaging products at the end of their service life, preventing them from entering the solid waste stream.

