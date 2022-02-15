Fixed vs. Flexible Automation: Which Option is Better for 3PLs?

There are several automation options 3PL providers have that can help their facilities keep up with the increasing volume of e-commerce sales. In this eBook we will discuss all the options so you can choose the best solution for your facility.

Zebra and Fetch Robotics: Fixed vs. Flexible Automation: Which Option is Better for 3PLs?
February 15, 2022
E-commerce growth has skyrocketed and shows no signs of slowing down. Third-party logistics (3PL) providers need to accelerate automation in their facilities to keep up with this increasing volume of e-commerce sales. There are several automation options that facilities can consider, including traditional fixed automation like conveyors and sortation systems, hybrid systems like goods-to-person (G2P) systems, and flexible automation like Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs).

All of these systems have pros and cons for the specific needs of 3PLs, and in this eBook we will discuss all the options so you can choose the best solution for your facility.

