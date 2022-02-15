Dermody Properties Announces Nine Employee Promotions to Support the Company’s Continued Growth

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of several employees to support the company’s current and projected growth across the U.S. The news comes following recent announcements of various acquisitions and new developments, including 961 acres of land just outside of Phoenix to be developed into a multi-building, Class A industrial park.

In line with Dermody Properties’ customer-first strategy, Dan Meador has been elevated to Executive Vice President of Asset Management and National Leasing, Mary Tortorici was promoted to Senior Vice President of Property Management and Nicole Howard was named Vice President in the company’s East Region.

To support financial activities for the company’s growing portfolio, which includes securing financing for all acquisitions and developments across the country, Casey Kreck has been named Executive Vice President of Finance while Heath Bynum was elevated to Vice President of Capital Deployment, and Maria Flores was promoted to Senior Accountant.

As the company continues to source strategic opportunities for development, Lou Berchicci and Scott Strine have each been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development, and Jason Wong was promoted to Senior Vice President of Development.

Dermody Properties has more than 60 years of history in logistics real estate and now has offices in eight regions across the country, with development activity in several additional markets. The company remains customer-focused as it seeks value-add opportunities for acquisition and development in key regions and markets to meet the business and operational requirements of e-commerce, logistics, warehousing/distribution and manufacturing companies.

“Each of our team members plays a vital role in the success of our business and we sincerely value each of their contributions to the company,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President at Dermody Properties. “These promotions recognize the hard work and diligence of individuals who are dedicated day-in and day-out to our customers and who exemplify our company values. We are pleased to recognize those who are instrumental in our past and future success.”