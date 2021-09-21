Dermody Properties Announces the Lease of LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto II Building 8 to DCG Fulfillment

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto II Building 8 to DCG Fulfillment, a family-owned third-party logistics provider on the West Coast. Beginning December 1, the customer will lease the entire 258,737-square-foot building, located at 1645 W. Renaissance Parkway in Rialto.

“The building’s high-image appearance, state-of-the-art features, nearby amenities and proximity to major arterials attracted the company to this property,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California at Dermody Properties. “This will be a new location for DCG as they look to expand their existing customer accounts and add additional ones to their portfolio.”

DCG Fulfillment will lease the building for five years.

LogistiCenter℠ at Rialto II Building 8 is a new construction project that was completed earlier this year. The property is located within the Renaissance Rialto master-planned development and provides an excellent location to service both Southern California and the Western United States, situated between the Interstate-210, Interstate-15 and Interstate-215 freeways.

“Southern California’s low vacancy rate, particularly in the Inland Empire, poses a challenge to companies looking for space,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “However, we continue to see demand and leasing activity happening just as quickly as we’re acquiring and developing new projects in the region, which is why we remain focused on seeking out those strategic opportunities for our customers.”

Dan de la Paz, David Consani and Jim Koenig of CBRE represented Dermody Properties in the lease. DCG Fulfillment was represented by Mark Kegans and Ron Washle of Newmark Ontario.

For current availabilities in Southern California, visit the Dermody Properties website.