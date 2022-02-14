Fortna says Optricity acquisition will help clients meet e-commerce demands

Supply chain systems design and integration firm Fortna Inc. has acquired Optricity, a warehouse optimization software company, saying their combined platforms could help both companies’ clients to meet the ever-growing demands of e-commerce requirements.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the firms said the North Carolina-based Optricity management team will join the Fortna organization following the transaction.

According to Atlanta-based Fortna, the firms’ offerings will let clients improve the speed and accuracy of their order fulfillment capabilities by enabling labor to pick the right stock-keeping unit (SKU) at the right time from the right location.

“The Fortna / Optricity solution will enable companies to enhance the management of daily operations, minimize inventory volatility, and amplify their ability to maintain their brand promise of fast and accurate fulfillment – achieving the new normal for distribution success,” Fortna CEO Rob McKeel said in a release.

In addition, Fortna said it will leverage Optricity software experts’ industrial engineering algorithmic expertise and business case acumen to expand its Science and Technology Center of Innovation, the company said. That move would support Fortna’s January announcement that it planned to hire additional data scientists to join its research and development team as it builds out its ability to optimize warehouse fulfillment for its clients using intelligent software.