Agile launches Jim Indelicato Material Handling Scholarship

Agile Business Media, publisher of DC Velocity magazine and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly, is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Jim Indelicato Material Handling Scholarship. The fund has been created to honor the life and career of the magazines’ co-founder, who passed away in 2020.

The intent of this program is to award scholarships to students majoring in related fields in the amount of $1,500 each for the first year. We will be seeking additional funds from companies and individuals that would like to remember Jim’s passion for the material handling industry and spread that passion to the next generation of leaders in it. To contribute to this fund, please click here, and enter “Jim Indelicato Memorial Fund” in the memo field on the donation page.

According to Gary Master, president of Agile Business Media, “We face a labor shortage today that is not going away any time soon. It is our job as leaders to assist in training and developing our next wave of talent that the world desperately needs to keep our supply chains operating smoothly. Remembering Jim’s passion for this industry and assisting in its future development is the best way we can properly remember Jim and honor his contributions.”

Recipients of the scholarship fund will be chosen annually by The Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI), which issues a call for scholarships each academic year. For more information about the program, see the foundation’s website or contact Donna Varner of MHEFI at 704-676-1190 or Gary Master at 412-596-7387. Mr. Master is also available and interested in being personally interviewed about this program.

The Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI) is an independent charitable organization that was established in 1976. Since 1976, its programs have supported over 1,000 students and educators seeking pathways to quality educational programs and fulfilling careers. The demands of today’s global economy and fast-paced technological change reinforce the need to draw top talent to sustain and strengthen material handling and supply chain businesses for the future.

