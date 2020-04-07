AGiLE co-founder Jim Indelicato dies at 67

It is with great sadness that AGiLE Business Media announces the sudden passing on April 3rd of Jim Indelicato at age 67. Jim was a co-founder of AGiLE and served as group publisher of both DC Velocity and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly.

Jim was passionate about the supply chain industry and devoted most of his life to helping the market prosper. He was an active member of many industry organizations, including CSCMP, MHI, WERC, MHEDA, ITA, and CEMA. He saw his role as that of someone who helps bring people together, while building lasting relationships. And he saw the role of AGiLE Business Media as fostering those relationships, to bring suppliers and users together with information that enabled the growth and prosperity of our industry.

Jim was a native of Chicago and lived his entire life in the area. He was a graduate of Northern Illinois University and started work in the newspaper industry before moving to magazine sales. He worked at Cahners Publishing (later Reed Elsevier) as a sales representative, national sales manager, and then associate publisher of Modern Materials Handling magazine from 1992 until 2002. He left Cahners/Reed Elsevier to co-found AGiLE Business Media in 2002 with his friends and partners Gary Master, Peter Bradley, and Mitch Mac Donald.

Jim had many passions in life. He was a fan of the University of Miami Hurricanes football team, and he could often be seen at Guaranteed Rate Field rooting on the Chicago White Sox. He loved to golf, and he left his mark (and probably many stray balls) on courses around the country. He often took his clubs with him on business trips and participated in many industry golf outings. He was a fan of anything Italian, including Frank Sinatra’s music and the Rat Pack. He was a huge dog lover, and his heart would melt anytime he came across one.

Those who worked with him, knew him well, and loved him understand how much he valued relationships, and he counted many in the supply chain industry as lifelong friends. His passing leaves a deep hole in the hearts of many in this field.

Funeral services will be private. Jim’s family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the American Heart Association. AGiLE Business Media along with his family, friends, and industry colleagues will host a celebration of Jim’s life in a gathering in the Chicago area at a time to be announced later.