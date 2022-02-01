ZIPFOX DEBUTS AS WORLD’S FIRST GLOBAL PRODUCT SOURCING MARKETPLACE TO INCLUDE MEXICAN FACTORIES

Entrepreneurs and small to mid-size businesses now have an alternative to sourcing products from China with the debut of ZIPFOX. This new, US-based marketplace connects them with verified manufacturers around the world who can produce and supply quality products across a multitude of categories.

ZIPFOX is the first and only platform to include Mexican manufacturers in its mix, providing a timely solution to the supply chain woes currently plaguing businesses that source from Asia. Products are delivered up to 7 weeks faster than they are from Asia at up to 75% lower shipping costs, and without the exorbitant 25% import tax. (In 2021, US importers paid $1.6 billion in extra tariffs related to the US-China trade war.) There are many other benefits to having products manufactured in Mexico, including a highly skilled workforce, easier communications due to same or similar time zones, quicker travel and no visa requirement for buyers who want to visit their contracted factories, and a friendlier political climate. This all adds up to lower risk and higher profits for importers.

From product searches to obtaining quotes, making payments safely, and even booking shipments and on-site inspections, the process is turnkey and happens entirely on ZIPFOX’s seamless, secure and transparent platform. The payment protection system includes an escrow period where funds are held by ZIPFOX until the buyer has confirmed receipt of their order.

Unlike China-based sourcing platforms that often create the appearance of a factory where none actually exists, ZIPFOX allows only hand-selected factories to join the platform after a rigorous audit and onboarding process. There are no trading companies, distributors, or other “middlemen” which often pose a higher risk to buyers. Buyers can expect to find highly competitive rates with ZIPFOX sellers, and no transaction fees or membership fees.

The company was founded by longtime entrepreneur and importing expert Raine Mahdi. After being scammed for $20,000 by a seller on a well-known sourcing platform, Mahdi decided to build a better solution. “I wanted to create a global marketplace where all sellers are verified manufacturers, payments are protected, there are choices beyond China, and real efforts are made to protect IP,” said Mahdi. ZIPFOX is based in San Diego, California with its team distributed across Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Colombia and the U.S.

