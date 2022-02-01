Arrive Logistics acquires cross-border business from Forager

Deal strengthens Arrive’s cross-border services and technology offerings in Canada and Mexico.

Arrive-Office-ATX_2-1.jpg
February 1, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Freight broker Arrive Logistics has acquired Forager Group’s cross-border business and proprietary technology platform, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arrive will integrate Forager’s cross-border technology platform into its transportation management system, company leaders said.

“Forager Group’s team of cross-border specialists and industry leading technology are excellent additions to our business,” Arrive’s Founder and CEO Matt Pyatt said in a press statement Tuesday. “By integrating Forager’s cross-border platform into our transportation management system, Arrive can continue to deliver and expand services to Forager’s customers while providing new capabilities to our existing partners. Through the network, expertise, and technology of both organizations, Arrive will scale our cross-border footprint into an industry leader.”

The deal will help Arrive respond to anticipated increases in cross-border trade, in-sourcing, and near-sourcing as well, company leaders said.

PL-Cross-Border-Logo.png

Non Asset 3PL Freight Brokers
KEYWORDS Arrive Logistics Forager

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

KPI grows systems integration toolbox with double acquisition

NRF says U.S. economy will continue growth despite end of stimulus spending

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing