Arrive Logistics acquires cross-border business from Forager

Freight broker Arrive Logistics has acquired Forager Group’s cross-border business and proprietary technology platform, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Arrive will integrate Forager’s cross-border technology platform into its transportation management system, company leaders said.

“Forager Group’s team of cross-border specialists and industry leading technology are excellent additions to our business,” Arrive’s Founder and CEO Matt Pyatt said in a press statement Tuesday. “By integrating Forager’s cross-border platform into our transportation management system, Arrive can continue to deliver and expand services to Forager’s customers while providing new capabilities to our existing partners. Through the network, expertise, and technology of both organizations, Arrive will scale our cross-border footprint into an industry leader.”

The deal will help Arrive respond to anticipated increases in cross-border trade, in-sourcing, and near-sourcing as well, company leaders said.