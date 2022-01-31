LogiPharma leads the way as Tower takes cold chain containers on the road

With the world’s biggest names in pharmaceutical manufacturing and cold chain logistics attending the Nice-based conference, Tower will share insight and advice on helping companies to transport temperature-critical products around the world. The company’s Global Head of Supply Chain, Kevin Doran, will be speaking at the LogiPharma conference as part of a panel discussion on using technology to improve sustainability in global logistics.

Tower’s container range uses phase-change materials to keep contents at a stable temperature, and integrated datalogger technology to monitor performance during transit. Backed by a growing global network of hubs, Tower can meet all pharmaceutical temperature configurations and standards, in a variety of consignment sizes from multi-pallet to pallet to sub-pallet.

Visitors to the Tower stand (booth #21) at LogiPharma will be guided through the specific features and benefits of the Tower range – which is built to meet customers’ needs by combining robust construction, reliable temperature control and reusability.

Kevin Doran will be sharing Tower’s perspective on a panel at 2:30pm on Tuesday 5th April titled, “How can you harness the latest technologies and develop relationships with key suppliers to improve the sustainability of global logistics operations?”

“We’re very excited to exhibit at LogiPharma for the first time and to be speaking at the conference alongside industry leaders from across the globe,” commented Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain. “Demand for our solutions continues to grow, as we partner with pharmaceutical brands, airlines and 3PL providers to deliver pharmaceuticals and other life-science products in an efficient and sustainable manner.”

Tower’s presence at LogiPharma is part of a renewed focus on exhibitions globally, as face-to-face events re-emerge following COVID-19 restrictions. During Spring 2022, the company is also demonstrating its solutions at CTS & Temperature Logistics in Madrid; Biologistics World Asia in Singapore; and GCSG in San Antonio, Texas.

“We can’t wait for visitors to these shows to see our containers up close, to discover all of their benefits as a robust, reliable and reusable solution for the pharmaceutical cold chain,” added Niall Balfour.

Full details of Tower’s exhibitions in Spring 2022 are:

-CTS & Temperature Logistics 2022 (Madrid) 22nd-23rd March – Booth #22

-Biologistics World Asia 2022 (Singapore/hybrid) – 29th – 31st March – Booth #23

-LogiPharma 2022 (Nice) 5th – 7th April – Booth #21

-GCSG 2022 (San Antonio) 1st May – 4th May – stand number TBC

About Tower:

Tower delivers proven physical and temperature protection for pharmaceutical and life science products and our robust, reliable and reusable containers are the essential link in the stability of the cold chain.

Headquartered in the UK, we operate a global network ensuring availability and easy access to our products for all customers.

We are trusted by global pharmaceutical, logistics and airline companies and our experienced team, supported by a centralised quality-management system, reinforces customer confidence that our shipping facilities will meet requirements throughout the supply chain. Our patented design technology ensures our solutions meet the pharmaceutical industry performance standard, providing a minimum of 120 hours temperature compliance in any environment, anywhere in the world.

We work closely with our customers, realising their requirements and how we can address emerging needs. and to deliver customer-focused innovation in temperature-controlled protection.

For Tower sales enquiries please contact:

Nick Gilmore, Global Head of Sales & Marketing

Email: Nick.Gilmore@towercoldchain.com

For Tower media enquiries please contact:

Simon Kinnear or Rhiannon Hopper, Nielsen McAllister

Tel: +44 (0)1332 293939

Email: tower@nmpr.co.uk