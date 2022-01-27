7 Logistics Trends that will Radically Change the Shipping Landscape in 2022

Increasing customer demands, supply chain disruptions, workforce issues, and carrier capacity constraints have forced companies to reimagine their logistics operations and adjust their inventory and transportation strategies to successfully achieve shipping KPIs.
This new eBook from Logistyx Technologies outlines 7 trends in logistics for 2022, including:
Read the eBook now to see how you can deploy creative strategies to build agility into your order fulfillment workflows and minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing