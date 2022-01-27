7 Logistics Trends that will Radically Change the Shipping Landscape in 2022

January 27, 2022
Increasing customer demands, supply chain disruptions, workforce issues, and carrier capacity constraints have forced companies to reimagine their logistics operations and adjust their inventory and transportation strategies to successfully achieve shipping KPIs.

This new eBook from Logistyx Technologies outlines 7 trends in logistics for 2022, including:

  • The shift to a carrier-led market
  • An increase in cross-border e-commerce
  • The rise of new delivery technology to service last mile and remote locales
  • A migration from 'Just in Time' to 'Just in Case' supply chains
  • Increasing sustainability practices in logistics
  • And more!

