Chain.io to Provide Improved Vessel and Container Visibility to Morpheus.Network Customers

Chain.io, a cloud-based supply chain integration platform that connects tools and trading partners to create data visibility across systems is pleased to enter into a partnership with Morpheus.Network, a supply chain Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform, to provide connectivity to a Vessel AIS provider, as well as freight forwarder and transportation management platforms, including Cargowise. This partnership provides Morpheus.Network’s international partners and customers with improved vessel and container visibility and key integrations for the global forwarding community.

Morpheus.Network helps all consignors, consignees and forwarders struggling to track down their shipments to gain visibility into their loads and provide more reliable ETAs. The partnership with Chain.io is another step in the company’s strategy to deliver best-in-class global trade tools for the benefit of their clients.

“Chain.io’s growing list of connected data and service providers is a substantial addition to our platform,” says Karl McDermott, global head of development, Morpheus.Network. “As of today, we are inviting the global freight forwarders using Cargowise or Chain.io to the Morpheus.Network community, offering a seamless end-to-end digital experience, avoiding rekeying data, while saving forwarders time and money.”

While over 50% of the largest enterprise shippers in the United States still rely on outdated methods of operations, Chain.io’s integration network processes over 100 million data transformations a month, including data from 10 out of the top 15 largest freight forwarders in the world.

Brian Glick, Chain.io’s founder and CEO, adds, “We’re excited to welcome Morpheus.Network onto the Chain.io platform. Combining their innovative SaaS middleware platform with our expansive network is going to bring incredible value to our common customers.”