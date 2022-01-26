Overhaul Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience & Integrity Throughout Microsoft Azure Ecosystem

AUSTIN, TX, January 26, 2022 - Overhaul, a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for the world’s leading brands, announced its real-time visibility and risk management SaaS platform is now available across Microsoft Azure cloud services. Overhaul is now partnering in the Azure ecosystem focused on resilience and integrity for global, multimodal supply chains.

“Our team is proud to work with Microsoft and the Microsoft Azure team to develop a core piece of infrastructure to enable higher availability and improved customer choice through our expanded hybrid, multi-cloud offering,” says Jonathan Ryan, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Overhaul. “As the supply chain continues to meet increased global demands, it’s rewarding to work alongside a well-respected leader such as Microsoft.”

With the scale of Azure, organizations can build supply chain resilience within an ecosystem of strategic partners and alliances across various industries including retail, manufacturing and healthcare. Overhaul’s comprehensive risk management solution digitizes and connects supply chains, allowing organizations to be more agile by seeing everything in one place, in real-time. Intelligent, proactive alerts create security and integrity across the whole supply chain, while historic and real-time dashboards offer insights to immediately drive optimization and scale growth.

“Microsoft shares our vision in enabling supply-chain-as-a-service to leverage the cloud and its data to provide greater agility, next-level scalability and access to automation to further enhance supply chain processes,” said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. “We take great pride in working with a partner like Microsoft and we’re looking forward to further strengthening supply chain resilience and integrity together.”

“We have had great success leveraging Overhaul’s technology to drive security and integrity throughout our supply chain, the innovative solution provides enterprises with the ability to see their cargo tracked in real-time and allow them to proactively address any concerns,” said David Warrick, General Manager, Global Supply Chain at Microsoft.

In addition to Overhaul’s implementation within Azure, the company is also announcing it is now a part of the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN), further enhancing its dedication to global supply chain ecosystems using Azure.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry’s first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul’s logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.