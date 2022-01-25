KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES MATT MOLZEN, SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Matt joins KPI with 30+ years of experience in software engineering. His most recent role was as Principal Software Engineer for Daifuku Wynright Corporation in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was project lead and developer for many large scale, highly automated software systems. He also coached and mentored engineers in the development processes of automation equipment and led and installed projects throughout the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, England, Holland, and Poland.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from ACCIS and a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from American Sentinel University. He also studied computational mathematics and computer science at Utah State University. Matt’s experience with software engineering will aid KPI with software solutions and lifetime maintenance for client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Matt as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.