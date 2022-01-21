Do you know a Rainmaker?

Know someone who is making a difference in the world of logistics? Then consider nominating him or her as one of DC Velocity's "Rainmakers"—professionals from all facets of the business whose achievements set them apart from the crowd. In the past, they have included practitioners, consultants, academics, vendors, and even military commanders.

To identify these achievers, DC Velocity's editorial directors work with members of the magazine's Editorial Advisory Board. The nomination process begins in January and concludes in April with a vote to determine which nominees will be invited to become Rainmakers.

The 2022 Rainmakers will be unveiled in our July issue. You can check out last year's winners here. And if you'd like to nominate someone, please fill out our online nomination form.