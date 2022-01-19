Realterm Welcomes Hugues Tallandier as Associate Vice President of European Investments

Realterm announced today that Hugues Tallandier has joined the firm as Associate Vice President, European Investments, Realterm. In his new role, Tallandier is responsible for sourcing and executing investments in southern Europe.

“Hugues is an energetic and thoughtful professional who we are delighted to add to our team,” said Jon Chalkley, Head of European Investments, Realterm. “He brings a deep understanding of logistics markets in France, Spain and Italy, and we look forward to him driving business development across our core and value-add funds in the region.”

Prior to joining Realterm, Tallandier served as the head of investments for Real Consultant, advising domestic and foreign investors on Italian investment opportunities. Prior to Real Consultant, Hugues was an investment associate director at Tristan Capital Partners, a pan-European real estate fund manager, focused on the French, Spanish and Portuguese regions.

Tallandier holds a Master in Management from Kedge Business School and a Master of Science in Finance from ESCP Business School in Europe.

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.