Realterm Acquires Highly Functional Final Mile Warehouse in Austin

Realterm announces the acquisition of a final mile warehouse located at 9807 Middle Fiskville Road in Austin, Texas. The 48,686-square-foot industrial distribution building sits on 11.34 acres and has 20 loading positions, a first and second floor office space, on-site van and trailer parking, and a truck repair bay with a covered canopy.

“Austin is expanding quickly and is an advantageous city in which to extend our footprint,” said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “By adding more than half a million residents, Austin became the nation's fastest-growing metro region in the United States from 2010-2020. Not surprisingly, this has increased the need for final mile services to keep up with e-commerce demand.”

Located eight miles northeast of downtown, the property is well situated to service the greater Austin region. The property has immediate access to I-35 and is 13 miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It is within a three-hour drive of Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston, Texas.

“This property’s size, location and features make it a valuable addition to Realterm’s portfolio and desirable to a host of occupiers,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm.

Highlights of the property include:

•Square feet: 48,686 SF

•Land area: 11.34 acres

•Doors: 20

•Access: I-35

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.