Realterm Logistics Acquires Highly Functional Final Mile Warehouse in Ontario, California

Realterm Logistics announces the acquisition of a final mile warehouse located at 1090 E. Belmont Street in Ontario, Calif. The 119,000-square-foot building sits on 11.2 acres and has 80 loading positions comprised of 66 dock high doors and 14 grade level doors, ESFR sprinklers, two maintenance shops, a fueling station as well as a fully paved and secured yard.

“This highly functional warehouse is ideally located with access to more than one million households in a 10-mile radius,” said Blair Duncan, Associate Vice President, West Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “The Inland Empire West submarket where this asset is located is one of the most supply constrained in Southern California. This asset is one of a kind and highly differentiated.”

Located 40 miles east of Los Angeles, the property is well situated to service both the Inland Empire East and West submarkets and the surrounding areas. The property is two miles from Ontario International Airport and has immediate access to the I-10/I-15 interchange and Route 60.

“This investment is yet another example of our strategy to acquire best-in-class HFT assets located in the most desirable logistics markets throughout the United States,” said Ed Brickley, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. Highlights of the property include:

Square feet: 119,00 SF

Land area: 11.2 acres

Doors: 80

Access: I-10, I-15 and Route 60

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.