The Smart Cube releases January 2022 edition of Amplifi PRO

London, 18 January 2022: The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform for the worldwide procurement community.

As procurement teams are challenged with mitigating pandemic-induced disruption, as well as the planning for rising inflation and increasing commodity volatility, The Smart Cube is continuing to invest in developing new content and features for Amplifi PRO, its global procurement intelligence platform, following the last release in July 2021.

The January 2022 release of Amplifi PRO includes:

Supplier intelligence powered by Craft: Under a new partnership, Amplifi PRO will now host 150,000+ suppliers via Craft – a significant addition to supplier coverage on the platform. 6,000+ key suppliers will be tagged to categories and subcategories, a major advantage for users, as this connects existing category intelligence with new supplier information, aiding effective supplier discovery.

Broader and deeper commodity intelligence: With commodity price inflation on the rise, this release sees a significant expansion in breadth and depth of commodity intelligence, across 80 key commodities, including expert analysis. Beyond the existing pricing data, users can now access price intelligence, commodity news, supply and demand information and analysis, value chain, and cost structure.

Integrated commodity dashboards: With more intelligence comes the need for easier access. Building on the last release in July 2021 which saw the introduction of integrated category dashboards, Amplifi PRO now features 80 brand new integrated commodity insights dashboards, which bring together all intelligence and related insights into one place.

Inflation monitor: This intelligence has been surfaced to make it far more visible, in particular allowing users to view inflation trends distinct from specific category inflation. The aim is to provide category managers with a regular and an up-to-date view on the inflationary trends across their key cost drivers. It comprises inflation indices for labour (850+), electricity (30+), and PPI (7,500+).

Category intelligence: Increases in key category report types, including Insight Reports (560+) and Deep Dives (110+).

Gaurav Kumar, COO, The Smart Cube, commented: “With ongoing supply chain disruption and the continued rise of inflation, the latest release of Amplifi PRO is designed to provide procurement teams with new and relevant intelligence to help them tackle their biggest challenges. Our partnership with Craft further strengthens the platform’s supplier intelligence offering for clients. We stay committed to investing in Amplifi PRO to offer greater digital and analytically-enriched procurement intelligence to our clients.”

Some key examples of specific integrated commodity dashboards by sector include:

CPG – Agro, vegetable oils, packaging resins, dairy and livestock

Life sciences – APIs, chemicals and energy including natural gas, crude oil, benzene, ethylene and Isopropyl alcohol

Industrials – Precious and base metals (such as gold, silver, aluminium, steel, nickel) along with logistics (diesel fuel)

