The Smart Cube announces July 2022 Amplifi PRO release

London, 14 July 2o22: The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform for the worldwide procurement community.

With Procurement teams facing continued volatility in many of their key categories, The Smart Cube has introduced 40 brand new category insights dashboards, bringing together all its in-depth category intelligence into one easy to consume view.

The new category dashboards also feature the competitive landscape and risk profile for the top suppliers in each category, powered by Smart Risk - The Smart Cube’s proprietary risk monitoring platform, which leverages AI combined with human expertise to track suppliers' risks on an ongoing basis.

The latest release also includes:

● Procurement KPI/ benchmarking reports: These new reports collate key procurement performance metrics and industry benchmarks for three key sectors (Life Sciences, CPG and Industrials) plus one focused on Indirects categories.

● Greater insights on categories, commodities, suppliers and inflation indices: Core intelligence has been strengthened, building on the developments introduced in the January 2022 release of Amplifi PRO - including supplier intelligence powered by Craft; broader and deeper commodity intelligence; integrated commodity intelligence dashboards; and new inflation monitors.

● User journey enhancements: Based on user feedback and analytics, content has been re-structured to group related intelligence, creating a more seamless user journey. The route for existing customers to transition from Amplifi PRO to their custom workflow portals and solutions has also been reconfigured, helping procurement professionals get to the contextualised insights they need, faster.

Gaurav Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, The Smart Cube, commented: “Procurement teams had hoped 2022 would bring a period of greater stability, however a whole host of factors continue to disrupt key categories - from the Russia-Ukraine crisis and supply chain shortages to intense inflationary pressures. This release of Amplifi PRO will help our customers get the critical category intelligence they need, and support their decision-making processes.”