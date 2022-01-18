Labelmaster Releases 2022 Hazmat Training Courses for Ground and Air Transport

January 18, 2022 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the release of new and updated online hazmat training courses for employees involved in shipping, handling, loading and transporting hazmat. These on-demand courses for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) and U.S. Department of Transportation’s Code of Federal Regulations 49 CFR provide shippers and carriers with the online, interactive training they need to safely and compliantly ship and transport hazmat via ground and air.

“Employees involved in shipping, handling, loading and transporting dangerous goods must receive training, but selecting a cheap, basic training course in order to simply ‘check the box’ with regards to compliance not only puts your business and employees at risk, but hinders your ability to improve efficiency and profitability,” said Rhonda Jessop, director, global learning, Labelmaster. “Labelmaster’s DG training curriculum provides interactive training programs that better prepare supply chain personnel, enable them to train and recertify employees remotely, and deliver real business value. Our new and updated courses for shippers and carriers reflect the latest rule changes for air and ground transport.”

DOT Code of Federal Regulations 49 CFR:

The 49 CFR requires that all employees involved in shipping hazardous materials within the U.S. receive training. Labelmaster’s online courses have been updated to reflect the latest regulations and meet the minimum training requirements specified in the 49 CFR for employees shipping and handling hazmat.

DOT 49 CFR Online Training for Ground Carriers:

Labelmaster’s new 49 CFR online training course for ground carriers meets the training requirements specified for employees of ground carriers accepting, handling, loading and transporting hazmat. This course covers requirements specific to Ground Carriers 49 CFR Part 177- Carriage by Public Highway, including: driver training, loading and unloading, segregation and separation, and vehicles and shipments in transit.

IATA DGR Training:

The IATA DGR requires that employees involved in shipping DG by air on either passenger or cargo airlines receive training. Labelmaster offers two levels of IATA training – one course designed specifically for those employees working in operations level positions and one for employees performing the full shipment function – classifying dangerous goods, making package selection decisions and supervising other staff preparing DG for air transport. These online IATA DGR training courses are always up-to-date with the latest air transport regulations and cover:

• What dangerous goods are and how dangerous goods are classified

• How the IATA DGR applies in various countries and with various airlines

• How to pack, mark and label items in accordance with the latest IATA DGR

• How to correctly document dangerous goods shipments

• Safety and security provisions

Better Hazmat Training

Labelmaster’s industry-leading DG training curriculum provides all users with:

• A fully interactive environment, with built-in learning checks and a final exam

• A convenient online platform, allowing you to stop at any point and return later to where you left off

• Easy record keeping and a certificate of completion

• Access to the course for a ninety-day period to complete training

Many of Labelmaster’s training courses feature an engaging 3D experience that can strengthen employees’ understanding of DG shipping regulations by providing more interactive, real-life training. The game-like experience immerses students into a fun and realistic warehouse environment where users select flammable liquids or lithium batteries to pack and prepare for shipment by ground/vessel, as well as select level of difficulty.

Jessop added, “In today’s demanding supply chain environment, organizations cannot afford to find themselves noncompliant – risking serious operational, financial and environmental ramifications as a result. With better compliance training, both senior leadership and the employees directly responsible for shipping, handling and transporting DG can be confident that they are making the right decisions and following the right shipping procedures to help ensure a safe, compliant supply chain.”

To find out more about Labelmaster’s wide range of training solutions that help keep employees and shipments safe and compliant, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/shop/training.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

Contact:

Stephen Dye

stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

312-957-8911

