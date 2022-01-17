Pharma distributor adds 3PL arm

Arizona-based pharmaceutical distributor BioCare has launched LogicCare3PL , which will provide third-party logistics (3PL) services to pharmaceutical manufacturers, including packaging, shipping, tracking, and cold storage resources.

BioCare has more than 40 years’ experience in specialty drug distribution. The new business will serve customers across the United States, company leaders said.

“We spare no effort to ensure every customer has the necessary inventory on hand when they need it,” BioCare President Linda Matthews said in a statement announcing the launch. “Adding a 3PL arm to our business was a natural decision that will enable us to leverage earlier access to drug manufacturers, help establish relationships with new partners, and further diversify our ever-growing portfolio of life-saving offerings.”