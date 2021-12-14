FedEx Express completes expansion project at Miami International Airport

FedEx Express has completed an expansion project at Miami International Airport that nearly doubles its main sort facility and adds the largest cold chain facility to the FedEx global network, the company said Tuesday.

The expansion increases overall capacity at FedEx Express' Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean. The express transportation service business is a subsidiary of FedEx Corp.

The $72.2 million project adds more than 138,000 square feet to the main sort facility, bringing it to more than 282,000 square feet. Enhancements include a new customs clearance area and 70,000 square-foot cold chain facility, which will accommodate growing demand for transportation of perishables such as flowers and food, as well as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, the company said.

“Miami has always been critical to our operations, serving as our largest gateway connecting markets across North and South America,” Juan Cento, regional president, FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a press statement. “The added cold chain capacities will enable us to expand verticals in the Latin American region that require refrigeration, and the new customs clearance space will help expedite trade in and out of the busy air cargo port.”

The expansion is aimed at helping FedEx Express keep pace with growing demand across the region. Between 2019 and 2020, FedEx shipping volume through Miami-Dade County, Fla., grew by nearly 40%, company leaders said.