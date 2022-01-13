Axele TMS Announces Integration with Triumph Factoring and Digital Bill of Lading Upgrades

Dallas, TX—January 13, 2022 —Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces upgrades to its award-winning software, Axele TMS. These new upgrades include integration with Triumph Factoring, a digital bill of lading, electronic signature capture, and improved expense accounting and visibility.

"We are constantly upgrading our software based on feedback from clients helping to improve digital processes, such as eliminating paper forms and adding digital signatures," said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. “The comprehensive updates we deliver help our clients to seamlessly share information and automate processes that keep their trucking businesses running efficiently and profitably.”

In this latest Axele upgrade, users will receive:

•Integration with Triumph Business Capital, a leading invoice factoring business. The integration allows trucking firms to send invoices seamlessly from the Axele TMS to Triumph factoring for a smoother experience and faster time-to-cash.

•Driver Mobile App enhancements that include:

oDigital Bill of Lading – Replaces paper and manual bill of lading processes with an all-digital version in the Axele Driver App to eliminate errors and time for back-office teams.

oElectronic Signature Capture – Using the driver app, capture customer and driver signatures electronically for critical shipment paperwork to reduce order turnaround and billing times.

•Improved Expense Accounting and Visibility - Fleet managers can now get better clarity on what their operating costs and expenses are with improved expense dashboards and simplified cost reporting.

oAdvanced Reports: Users can now create and export a comprehensive view of a load by using different filter combinations of pickup/drop-off dates, load statuses, and more.

oAccount Summary now contains an aggregate of the expenses from tractor settlements and dispatcher commissions.

oNew Expense List View includes:

Show, hide and reorganize the columns.

Sort by column headers.

Consolidated filter controls.

Mobile compatible view for smaller screens.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.