New Zero Emissions Service from Gebrüder Weiss to Offset their Carbon Footprint

CHICAGO – January 13, 2022 - Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has introduced its new Zero Emissions service to its customers in North America. Customers will now have the opportunity to fully compensate for the CO2 emissions generated during the transport of their cargo. Through its Zero Emissions service, the transport and logistics provider can compute and document the CO2 output for every North American shipment carried worldwide by sea and air.

"It’s exciting to bring the new Zero Emissions service that was rolled out late last year in Europe to our air and sea transport customers in North America. It not only gives them full, detailed transparency on their shipments' carbon footprint, it also provides a path to move towards climate neutrality," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

The emissions calculated using the web-based EcoTransIT database are itemized on the freight invoice together with the offsetting costs. Customers’ compensation payments are channeled into certified climate-protection projects on several different continents. All carefully selected and closely monitored, these projects either significantly reduce CO2 emissions or eliminate them. Users offsetting their freight receive a certificate documenting their support for the relevant project.

Gebrüder Weiss is proud to partner with its clients on the road to climate neutrality. It has set ambitious goals and by 2030, it is seeking to achieve climate neutrality at its logistics facilities by using electricity generated with photovoltaic systems. Moreover, the company already deploys a range of low-emission trucks that are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG, CNG), electricity and hydrogen (fuel cells).

For more information on Zero Emissions, visit the website at: www.gw-world.com/zero-emissions/

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

