Realterm Acquires 200,864 SF Final Mile Warehouse in Denver Metro Area

Realterm announced today it has acquired a 200,864-square-foot final mile warehouse at 400 W. 160th Avenue in Broomfield, Colo. Built in 2021, the fully leased warehouse sits on a 52.56-acre site, has functional office space, ample parking and 32 loading positions offering a combination of drive-in doors and dock-high positions.

“400 W. 160th Avenue is well located in Broomfield, a rapidly growing Denver suburb which is an increasingly important hub for high-tech manufacturing as well as for logistics and distribution warehousing,” said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “The industrial market in the greater Denver metro area continues to see high levels of growth and demand. We believe that this property is well-positioned for long-term performance given the combination of its size, state-of-the-art features and location.”

Located 18 miles north of downtown Denver and 19 miles east of downtown Boulder, the property is positioned in the I-25 corridor logistics hub with quick access to both I-25 and E-470 offering access to all the major population centers in and around the region. Denver International Airport is 24 miles away.

“With its modern features, this acquisition represents a best-in-class final mile logistics facility that is an important addition to our growing portfolio,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the Seller and facilitated the sale.

Highlights of the property include:

•Square feet: 200,864 SF

•Land area: 52.56 acres

•Loading positions: 32

•Access: I-25 and E-470

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.