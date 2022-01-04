Vertical Cold Storage acquires Lone Star Cold Storage facility near Dallas

South Dakota-based Vertical Cold Storage has entered the Dallas market with the purchase of Lone Star Cold Storage’s Richardson, Texas, facility, the companies said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vertical Cold develops and operates temperature-controlled distribution centers and is building a network of facilities across the United States. With the Lone Star acquisition, the company now has two facilities, one in the Chicago area and one covering Dallas/Fort Worth. The company opened in Chicago with the acquisition of Liberty Cold Storage last fall.

The Richardson warehouse is more than 225,000 square feet, with more than 5.6 million cubic feet of storage space, nearly 18,000 pallet positions, and 40 dock doors. It includes seven rooms allowing for temperatures from -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, and offers blast freezing, case picking, cross dock and EDI capabilities, and kitting support, according to Vertical Cold.