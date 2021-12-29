Fleet tracking made simple

Grassmid Transport Inc., a family-owned truckload carrier based in Zeeland, Michigan, prides itself on providing on-time and accurate deliveries. Founded in 1967, the company hauls items ranging from meats, fruits, and vegetables to water heaters and office furniture and has built decades-long relationships with many of its customers.

To keep pace with its business growth and maintain those strong relationships with clients, Grassmid was looking for a simple, cost-effective way to monitor its fleet of 80 tractors and 200 trailers (a mix of reefers, dry vans, and step-deck trailers). After careful consideration, the company selected internet of things (IoT) solutions provider Orbcomm Inc.’s asset-monitoring and control solutions.

ASSET TRACKING MADE EASY

Today, Grassmid is using Orbcomm’s in-cab solution to address the driver part of the equation. The driver-friendly solution provides GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s “CAN bus” communications protocol—seamlessly collecting data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks, and more. Among other benefits, the solution automates driver hours-of-service (HOS) calculations, enabling Grassmid to comply with both the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s electronic logging device (ELD) and HOS regulations. On top of that, Orbcomm says its solution helps Grassmid improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that could lead to accidents. It adds that Grassmid can use the data collected by the system to cut operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management, reduced risk of fuel loss, and scheduled preventive maintenance.

In addition to the in-cab driver-monitoring solution, the carrier signed on to use Orbcomm’s telematics “triple-play” offering, which helps companies with three or more types of assets manage their fleets. Grassmid now uses the telematics solutions for two-way temperature monitoring and control, fuel management, maintenance, and more.

A SEAMLESS SOLUTION

When asked about the technology’s primary benefits, the carrier points to the advantages of having a single integrated system to monitor a diverse array of fleet operations—everything from driver braking behavior to temperature fluctuations inside its reefers.