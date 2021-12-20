Realterm Acquires Two Final Mile Warehouses in Metro Atlanta

Realterm announces the acquisition of a two, final mile warehouses in Metro Atlanta. With a combined 121,969 square feet, the properties are located at 300 Villanova Dr. SW, Atlanta, Ga. and 4151 Industrial Park Dr., Norcross, Ga. Each property is fully leased, has an efficient combination of loading positions and excess parking, and is well-located in a key distribution node within the Atlanta market.

“The two warehouses are in strategic locations that provide superior proximity to major distribution corridors, densely-populated residential communities and other industrial users,” said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, Eastern Acquisitions, Realterm. “With the addition of these two assets, Realterm now has a total of 15 industrial properties in the Atlanta region giving us a front row seat to its strong and growing final-mile industrial market.”

Located in the I-20 West industrial submarket, the 79,000-square-foot 300 Villanova Dr. has immediate access to Route 70 connecting to major interstates such as I-285, I-20, and I-85. The property has 14 high-dock and two drive-in doors with space for three future rail doors. It is a 20-minute drive from both downtown Atlanta and Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Ideally situated in Atlanta’s largest industrial submarket, the 42,969-square-foot 4151 Industrial Park Dr. offers access to I-85, I-285, and I-7 via Route 23. The property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Atlanta and has 13 high-dock and two drive-in doors.

“As Atlanta’s industrial sector continues to post low vacancy rates, we are pleased to add these strategic investments to our portfolio,” said Steve Panos, Senior Vice President, Fund and Asset Management, Realterm. “Each of these assets has characteristics that make it valuable, but share attributes that Realterm looks for in property investments such as convenient locations in high-growth markets.”

Highlights of 300 Villanova Dr. SW, Atlanta, Ga. include:

• Square feet: 79,000 SF

• Land area: 10 acres

• Loading positions: 16

• Access: I-285, I-20, and I-85 via Route 70

Highlights of 4151 Industrial Park Dr., Norcross, Ga. include:

• Square feet: 42,969 SF

• Land area: 4.3 acres

• Loading positions: 15

• Access: I-85, I-285, and I-7 via Route 23

Photos of 4151 Industrial Park Dr. can be found here and credited to Realterm.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.