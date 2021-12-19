BSLBATT LiFePo4 Forklift Battery Line - Preferred Forklift Battery Supplier

The all-new BSLBATT lithium-ion forklift batteries will change the way you think about performance. They deliver faster charging, greater efficiency, and increased cycle life, all in a maintenance-free package – that means lower operational costs for your business compared to traditional power sources. Featuring a dual cable system and integrated BMS (Battery Management System), BSLBATT lithium-ion forklift batteries offer convenience and battery monitoring while providing all the power you need to get the job done.

Lithium forklift batteries reduce labor costs and improve forklift efficiency and uptime. Select your battery from over 950 options for all forklift types, makes, and models. Forget about the maintenance and focus on operations.

Features:

Superior Performance

● Special process formula and unique structure design ensure the safety performance of large-capacity lithium battery;

● Cell Safety Performance Measure: The single cell and pack pass heating, short circuit, nail test and extrusion test, the battery are safe, no fire, no explosion;

● Module design: better antiknock and excellent vibration resistance;

● Battery Pack heat radiation: As the simulation testing, 7 degrees less than other batteries;

● Professional wiring harness equipment and testing, the process are stable and reliable.

Leading Edge Technology

● Advanced Dual CANbus Ports – Dual ports support different motive power manufacturers and models, as well as concurrent charging.

● Multiple Voltages – 24/36/48/80/96/120/144 Volts up to 1200 Ahr.

● Flexible Controls – Operates a wide selection of relays and contactors, multiple programmable I/Os, rollover/crash sensors and programmable logic controllers.

● Lithium Iron Phosphate Chemistry – Uses a variant of lithium-ion chemistry that delivers exceptional cycle life and power delivery.

● Efficient Software Tools – Integrated WiFi transceivers enable IoT reporting to web-based software that enables better battery and fleet performance.

● Mixed Fleet Support – Compatible with Hyster-Yale, Crown, Toyota, Raymond, Combilift, Jungheinrich, Doosan, Linde, Mitsubishi, and more.

● Battery Management System and Telemetry

● Wireless Capability

● Remote troubleshooting

Reduced Costs

● 20%-40% Lower total cost of ownership

● Up to 10X longer life span compared to lead-acid batteries

● Zero daily maintenance and no battery room required*

● Savings on electricity bills*

● Smaller battery, shorter trucks, narrower aisles, more available pallet positions*

Safety and Sustainability

● 40-50% Smaller Carbon Footprint*

● No hazardous fumes or acid spills*

● Eliminate battery watering*

● Eliminate battery changes at each shift*

Core Technologies

BSLBATT lithium forklift battery with it’s core technologies to make it stand out from the global market. And bring a bread new world for forklift, material handling equipment, warehousing and etc.

★ Adopting automotive-grade modular design ideas, series products are highly versatile;

★ The main frame of the structure adopts aluminum extrusion and sheet metal riveting to enhance the mechanical strength and have higher vibration resistance;

★ Use 3000W welding power aluminum bar, low-voltage wiring harness adopts ultrasonic welding/laser welding; higher flow capacity and reliability;

★ Compatible with the modular design of the wiring harness (FPCB flexible cable and AWG wiring harness), the modular plug is foolproof and simplifies the assembly process, which improves production efficiency;

★ The module bracket design reserves the cell expansion gap; it is more conducive to cell life and heat dissipation requirements;

Li-ion battery for lift truck Class I -- 40-125-11 24-85-27 24-85-25

BSLBATT 48 and 80V Lithium-Ion Power System designed for optimizing performance on primarily any style of heavy-duty Class I forklift equipment, including 3-wheel and 4-wheel large capacity sitdown forklifts. This plug-and-play battery solution has multiple capacity options for any kind of application with a 10 to 15-year lifespan.

The Class I lift truck is the “workhorse” of the global economy. BSLBATT LiFePo4 Batteries just do the job and don’t require a lot of attention. As more and more companies choose to move from fuel-powered trucks to electric power (from Class IV & V to Class I), this is the most popular BSLBATT product.

Li-ion battery for lift truck Class II -- 18-125-15, 18-85-21, 18-85-25

BSLBATT 36V Lithium-Ion Power System designed for optimizing performance on any style Class II or Class I forklift equipment, including order pickers/stackers and 3 to 4-wheel sitdowns. Using powerful BSLBATT Li-ion Batteries, you can put more power in the same or less compartment space, take advantage of short wheelbase trucks, thereby reducing aisle widths to add more pallet positions in your warehouse. This plug-and-play battery solution has multiple capacity options for any kind of application with a lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

Li-ion battery for lift truck Class III -- 12-125-15, 12-85-13, 12-125-17

BSLBATT 24V Lithium-Ion Power System designed for optimizing performance on any style Class III or Class II forklift equipment, including walkie riders/order pickers/stackers. These lightweight but powerful PALLET JACK Series lithium-ion battery pack delivers 24 V, 130 Ah/ 230Ah/ 280Ah/ 344Ah and can last for 3,500 cycles are built with LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells, making these batteries some the most efficient and long-lasting on the market today. It is UL Listed and compatible with forklift OEM interface requirements.” It is the right choice that’s also easy to make—these batteries have demonstrated high dependability and performance in many materials handling operations throughout Europe and America.