Link Labs Launches SuperTag Hub, Pioneering Real-Time Indoor, Outdoor and On-the-Move Asset Tracking

Link Labs, a leading provider of a comprehensive IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced the release of SuperTag Hub, an affordable, easy-to-implement IoT device for boosting supply chain visibility for organizations of all sizes. As an access point and gateway, SuperTag Hub connects to surrounding tags and sends asset location and condition information to the cloud, enabling real-time and efficient indoor, outdoor and on-the-move asset tracking for users.

"Whether you're tracking equipment in a fleet, in a warehouse or on a construction site, it's vital to have continuous, end-to-end visibility of your assets. SuperTag Hub makes this more seamless and affordable than ever before," said Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs. "In the traditional set up, location monitoring stops once a tagged asset leaves the site. But, as a breakthrough IoT asset tracking solution, SuperTag Hub users avoid any loss of visibility that may happen while assets travel from one site to another."

AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial IoT tracking device that blends four different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID and Link Labs' AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It seamlessly transitions from one technology to another, as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations based on the unique requirements of each specific application.

With SuperTag Hub, surrounding Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) tags do not send location information to a beacon. Instead, the SuperTag solution is configured with a filter mask that scans for Bluetooth LE data in the area at specified intervals and updates its location with each scan. Even if no Bluetooth LE tags are detected, the SuperTag will send an uplink with its location. Intuitive filter parameters determine how frequently tag data is sent to the cloud. The cloud then determines whether a tag is "active" or "lost," empowering organizations with complete visibility of their assets in real-time, streamlining loss prevention, compliance, process efficiencies and inventory management.

Further, users can set the frequency for when tags update when it detects movement and can leverage geofences to trigger alerts when the tag is leaving a zone, moving into a zone or moving between zones. SuperTag Hub delivers lower cost and a smaller form factor of peripheral Bluetooth LE tags because of both the hardware cost and because data is aggregated by the hub, which saves on monthly cellular charges.

Benefits of SuperTag Hub include:

A seamless all-in-one indoor, outdoor, and on-the-road asset tracking solution

Capable of scanning and uplinking data for up to 1,000 Bluetooth LE tags, or 1,000 unique filter matches, and scanning for any nearby devices, providing a basic snapshot of nearby devices at designated intervals

Achieves complete visibility into real-time location and condition data, including an accelerometer for motion detection, with data visualization in a user interface

Ideal for streamlining loss prevention, compliance, process efficiencies and inventory management

Features connectivity options for every need -- LTE-M and Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi positioning, GPS, Cell-ID and Bluetooth LE proximity for location types

For more information about SuperTag Hub, visit: https://www.link-labs.com/rechargeable-supertag-product-request.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular connectivity (TPM540-based module)

GNSS receiver (integrated in TPM540-based module)

WiFi 2.4Ghz receiver for WiFi positioning

Bluetooth 5.0, including ability to act as a hub for other BLE devices w/o cellular access

Accelerometer

IP68 rating enclosure

To learn more about Link Labs, visit https://www.link-labs.com/.

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.