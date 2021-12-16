TXS National Network of Secure Fleet Parking & Storage Solutions

TXS provides a National Network of facilities which offer logistics companies, Intermodal Servers and "over-the-road"/"for-hire" carriers, a dependable, safe and driver friendly operation that is dedicated to supporting and servicing their needs anywhere in North America! Our emphasis is to assist in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols.

Our Mission

✔ To provide the most cost effective network of secure trailer parking and Intermodal storage facilities throughout all of North America.

✔ To provide every Truckload Carrier fleet in America, from the largest to the smallest, with a one stop trailer parking provider for all your trailer parking needs.

✔ To provide the most physically and technologically secure network of trailer parking, container storage, and Intermodal logistics facilities in all of North America.

✔ To give our carrier clients a secure drop yard that provides you with 24/7 access, your own assigned parking space for your trailer or tractor/POV (Privately Owned Vehicle), a clean well lit secure yard where your property is kept safe from theft and vandals.

Our premium full-service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30-90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (either fixed or portable) assigned-dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface materiel or concrete/asphalt, dust control (where needed) and snow removal ( 3 inches or more).

Our locations are within a 5 to 15 mile radius of 90 percent of the ALL the local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

Please call us to reserve your fleet space at one of our 2000 plus locations at 323-725-1994