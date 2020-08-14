TXS 24/7 High Value Secure Fleet Trailer Parking, Container Storage and Drop Yard Services Adds 5 Ne

Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

TXS 24/7 High Value Secure Fleet Trailer Parking, Container Storage and Drop Yard Services Adds 5 New Locations

August 14, 2020
Our Network locations are within a 5 to 15-mile radius of local distribution centers, transportation hubs and Interstate corridors.

New facilities are thoroughly vetted into the network that verifies that there are 24/7 access, CCTV, security and infrastructure assets that support its operation.
The fleet clients who contract with us can count on getting what they need 24/7, on-site. In addition, their cargo is Safe, Secure and Protected.

View our locations https://terminalexchangeservices.com/map-secure-truck-parking.html

Our emphasis is to assist in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols. In addition to secure trailer parking, TXS provides long-term storage solutions for large fleets of equipment with perimeter security, video surveillance and motion detector monitored sites 24/7. Visit our website www.terminalexchangeservices.com for more information and full list of services.

If you have a need for our services, just send us an email: info@terminalexchangeservices.com
Contact
Tammy Anderson
tammy@terminalexchangeservices.com

https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html
