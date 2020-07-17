TXS Secure 24/7 Hi-Value Trailer Parking Drop yard in Dallas-Fort Worth

TXS opens new Secure 24/7 Hi-Value Trailer Parking Drop with room for 500 trailers in Dallas-Fort Worth for intermodal, over-the-road, “for-hire” Fleets.

TXS, New Location east of Arlington next to I-820 between Hwy 20/30.

MONTEBELLO, CA MAY 22, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

This new TXS secure facility offers, 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, dedicated assigned fleet parking, CCTV, security fenced, restrooms, and trash services. and a daily inventory report. Quick access to Interstates (820,20,35W,30) Highways (280,180,287,121,) This Facility is within a 5 to15 mile radius of 90 percent of many local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

To reserve fleet parking call 323-725-1994 or link:

https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html