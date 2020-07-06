TXS opens new Hi-Value secure 24/7 Fleet Trailer Parking Drop Yard in Atlanta GA with room for 500 trailers in Atlanta, GA for intermodal, over-the-road, “for-hire” Fleets.

TXS, New Location in Atlanta, GA next to I-85, I-75

MONTEBELLO, CA MAY 22, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

The New Secure Facility offers paved, dedicated assigned fleet parking, restrooms and trash services. This Secure facility is fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.

Offers 24/7 access, check in and out , and a daily inventory report.

Trailer maintenance, including lights, tires, and breaks, are available onsite.

Quick access to Interstates (85, 20,75,285) Highways (166.41,54,42,23,154,29,54,78)

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

Our emphasis is on assisting in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols. Our premium full‐service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30‐90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (fixed or portable) assigned‐dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface material or concrete/asphalt, dust control, and snow removal (3 inches or more).