Package Concierge Sees 64% Spike in Transactions during First Week of Holiday Shopping Season

Manhattan, KS -- December 15, 2021 -- With the busiest shopping season upon us, the influx of online shopping means an even bigger influx of packages being delivered to multifamily properties this time of year. In fact, new data from Package Concierge® shows that the company managed nearly one million transactions the week after Thanksgiving - a 64% increase over 2020 and a 36% increase from the week prior.



While there has been a significant bump in transactions, many properties are still managing packages the old fashioned way. A new Package Concierge survey of over 1,000 consumers shows that two-thirds of consumers say their property delivers packages to their door or uses traditional mailboxes to manage their packages and 45 percent say oversized and overflow packages are delivered right to their door.



“While the number of packages being shipped to properties continues to remain high, the adoption of solutions to help properties manage the ensuing package chaos has not followed the same evolution,” said Donna Logback, Head of Marketing at Package Concierge. “In order for properties to address transactions and the rise in capacity rates, it is critical for them to also look to key technologies that support a better living experience for residents, along with the ability to operate more efficiently.”



A separate Package Concierge study of more than 250 multifamily properties shows 55 percent of properties reporting occupancy levels higher in the first half of 2021 than the same time last year and nearly four in 10 expect it to stay that way for more than a year. Despite these high occupancy levels, one-third of consumers say they have been actively looking for a new apartment within the last 30 days.



When looking for a new place to live, 50 percent of consumers say home amenities will play a large factor in their decision. And one in five say package management solutions are the most important home amenity right now - while nearly 40 percent say smart home devices like temperature controls and digital locks are their top priority.



Meanwhile, innovation continues to take center stage for properties this year as 84 percent of properties say post-pandemic, technology solutions (e.g. keyless entry, virtual tours, automated package lockers, smart home feature, etc.) are very or extremely important in 2021 and 37 percent plan to increase their investment.



Package Concierge smart lockers and access-controlled package rooms are being used at over 2,000 properties nationwide and boasts more than half of a million users. For more details on smart package solutions, visit https://www.packageconcierge.com.



Zogby Analytics was commissioned by Package Concierge to conduct an online survey of 1,015 renters in the US. Based on a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error for 1,015 is +/- 3.1 percentage points. This means that all other things being equal, if the identical survey were repeated, its confidence intervals would contain the true value of parameters 95 times out of 100.



