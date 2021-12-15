Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Offers Customized SCADA Systems

Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of customized Russelectric® supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, enabling users to monitor system operation, acknowledge alarms, and review PLC setpoints and alarm history. All screens are custom-designed for each power control system, providing the most realistic, accurate display possible.

The basic SCADA system includes a dynamic one-line display with changing color codes to indicate real-time power switching device status and power source connection to the loads. Event logging, alarm logging, and help screens are also included.

Optional enhancements are available to provide added functionality. Included are highly detailed graphic displays of the physical arrangement of equipment, control panel close-ups, instrument displays indicating actual values, and the ability to initiate control functions.

Also available is an optional simulation system. Based on SCADA system graphics, the simulation system enables off-line operator training without affecting any operating system parameters.