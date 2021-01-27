enVista Offers Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers Complimentary Omnichannel Health Checks, along with a Customized Peak Performance Planning Workshop, to Optimize and Accelerate Omnichannel Strategies

INDIANAPOLIS (January 27, 2021) - enVista , a global software, consulting and managed services provider optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, announces today it is offering eligible omnichannel organizations individualized, complimentary omnichannel health checks over the next several weeks. As a follow up, each participating company will also receive a fully customized, comprehensive Peak Performance Planning Workshop with enVista’s team of digital and physical commerce experts in order to identify and prioritize opportunities to optimize and accelerate their omnichannel strategies.

Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista, said, “enVista brings unmatched end-to-end omnichannel and supply chain expertise with hundreds of dedicated consultants specializing in omnichannel fulfillment, inventory optimization, customer journey mapping, store operations and more. In this way, our team conducts a holistic review of retailers’ complex networks, inventory management capabilities, omnichannel execution and customer experience to determine opportunities to not only fix gaps but proactively position and execute for omnichannel profitability, competitive advantage and brand differentiation.”

enVista SVP of Strategy, Gene Bornac, added, “Our omnichannel consultants are passionate about extending our expertise to help business leaders set up for optimal business outcomes in 2021 and beyond. We are offering eligible omnichannel organizations a complimentary omnichannel functionality “health check”, followed by a half day peak performance planning workshop to help leaders identify, prioritize and respond to critical opportunities to optimize omnichannel fulfillment, preserve cash, strengthen resilience, foster agility, optimize operations and rapidly respond and deliver against evolving omni-channel demand.”

enVista brings nearly 20 years of experience determining and developing the optimal omnichannel strategies, process improvements and enabling technology to successfully address clients’ unique business requirements.

To schedule your Omnichannel Health Check and Peak Performance Planning Workshop, click here.

About enVista

enVista is a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com