FourKites Named #1 Supply Chain Visibility Provider Based on Market Presence

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named the #1 supply chain visibility software provider based on overall market presence by peer-to-peer software review company G2 in its Winter 2022 Grid® Supply Chain Visibility Software report. The report rates products and sellers based on reviews from the user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. After being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms1 earlier this year, G2’s Winter Report, representing the voice of the customer, affirms FourKites as the market-leading real-time supply chain visibility platform.

"At its heart, our leading market presence reflects our status as a global leader in the growing supply chain visibility market,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “The G2 Winter Report is an affirmation of our vision and ability to serve all industries across every mode, globally — especially at a time when supply chain visibility has never been more critical."

Based on more than 180 FourKites customer reviews, highlights from the report include:

●96% of respondents rate FourKites 4 or 5 stars

●Nearly 100 reviews from FourKites customers were provided by enterprise customers — more than any company in the report, and over 10% more than the closest competitor

●Customers strongly support the company’s vision, with 96% reporting that they believe FourKites is heading in the right direction

●Of the leaders, FourKites has the most diverse mix of industries represented

The customer feedback in the G2 report aligns with FourKites’ recognition from Gartner earlier this year; out of 14 vendors, FourKites was the only supply chain visibility platform positioned in the Leaders’ quadrant with the highest Completeness of Vision.

What customers are saying on G2:

"FourKites is a pleasure to work with — 10x better than their competition! [I like the] quick and easy set up process. They also help with everything every step of the way. They really make everything painless."

“FourKites is invaluable. I love the fact that we are not only able to view load status in real-time, but also have the ability to receive these status updates into our TMS. This saves countless hours on the administrative/manual track and trace.”

“FourKites is a simple tool to use with lots of information that's carefully formatted so as not to be overwhelming to the users. It's also ever changing to meet business needs.”

“FourKites is a great tool that simplifies and speeds up operations. [The fact that Dynamic YardSM gives us] the ability to track and quickly look up the status of equipment has been beneficial. "Lost trailers" in the yard are being caught right away instead of left growing roots for weeks. The ability to designate trailer status and condition gives you the ability to view real-time yard reports anytime you want. This helps to reduce the need to bring in additional raw materials because of paperwork errors and allows the warehouse to shift their work focus quickly. Yard drivers have found the system very easy to pick up, and like that, it tells them where to find each trailer. For new drivers, it dramatically reduces the time from training to productivity.”

“The FourKites platform is straightforward, easy to use. It gives real-time information on the truck/vessel location based on GPS coordinates. The reports are helpful as they contain detailed information about CO2 emissions, tracking consistency, and much more. If you want to have end-to-end visibility and know at all times where your products are, I recommend FourKites.”

Market leader delivers industry-first solutions for every mode

FourKites pioneered real-time transportation visibility in 2014, and is now leading the industry into a new era where global supply chains are powered and optimized by real-time visibility data and machine learning. Amid another year of constant disruptions, FourKites doubled-down on its customer-driven innovation model, with more than 65 new features resulting from customer feedback. These industry-first capabilities help FourKites users track shipments end to end across all modes and geographies, from sourcing to manufacturing to final destination.

These innovations included the patented Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA) that provides frequent and highly accurate ETAs even for untrackable freight in transit; Dynamic ETA® for Ocean; Dynamic ETA® for Air; a major upgrade to Dynamic YardSM; its new Order Intelligence Hub (OIH), which provides a single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order; and powerful new collaboration features — including Instant Messaging, an updated CarrierLink mobile app for drivers, and enhancements to Partner Hub, its self-service, secure GPS onboarding solution for brokers and carriers.

The G2 Supply Chain Visibility Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Supply Chain Visibility category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.