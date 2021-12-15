KPI Welcome Clayton Todd, Solutions Engineer

Clayton joins KPI with 3+ years in warehouse operations. He most recently held the position of Process Improvement Consultant for NEST Décor, LLC in Nashville, Tennessee where he trained warehouse employees, assisted the warehouse manager with streamlining freight distribution and transfers, and implemented approved procedures and systems.

Clayton holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. His warehouse operations and problem-solving experience will aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Clayton to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.