Swisslog at Manifest 2022

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Markus Schmidt, president of Swisslog Americas, will bring his warehouse automation expertise to a panel discussion on Industry 4.0 at Manifest (January 25-27) at The Paris in Las Vegas. Manifest, the international showcase of logistics technology, is a new event committed to bringing together the most comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation in logistics technology and end-to-end supply chain.



During the panel (January 26 at 10:20am PST), which is moderated by Supply Chain Dive Editor, Shefali Kapadia, Schmidt will offer insight on seamlessly integrating automation technologies within supply chain environments. He will point out areas for possible automation and where it can reduce overall costs, identify some of the challenges companies face when seeking fully automated warehouses, and explain that different automation levels should be deployed depending on circumstances.



Swisslog is a Gold Sponsor of Manifest 2022 and exhibiting at the show. Attendees can visit the Swisslog booth (#R2) to speak with automation experts and learn more about the company’s data-driven, flexible and scalable automation solutions. The company also will be showcasing a live demo of AutoStore optimized by Swisslog’s SynQ software. This space-saving, robotized storage and order picking solution provides the flexibility and scalability to meet changing demand while continuing to compress order cycle and delivery times.



With more than 2,000 installations of automation solutions around the globe, Swisslog has invaluable experience in multiple flexible, scalable and modular automation technologies. The company offers a range of automation solutions and software to fit online fulfillment strategies, whether it’s a hub-and-spoke arrangement, a bolt-on store automation approach, micro-fulfillment centers or a fully automated facility. Swisslog is also the largest and most experienced integrator of the AutoStore system, with more than 270 global installations.



For more information on Swisslog automation technologies and software, visit https://www.swisslog.com