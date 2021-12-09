Forwarders Pursue Business in E-Commerce Market

This area of opportunity for freight forwarders continues to grow as demands for easy, swift delivery and return of goods become the norm across the globe.

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and

International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly states: “Our networks provide independent forwarders the means to connect with others all over the world. Not only is this invaluable for handling their customers’ requests right now, it also enables them to look to the future trends in the market, and how they can benefit from them. We see our members doing business together and also discussing possible opportunities, sharing information and contacts to support each other’s endeavours. E-Commerce is certainly coming up time and again right now.”

A network member in the UK recently talked about this: "We have invested in our own warehouse, as our E-Commerce business is exploding. We are now able to store goods before moving them. If we were to use a third party for storage, it would take 5-7 days but now we can do it themselves within a few hours."

Another member in China commented, "We are certainly trying to develop in the E-Commerce area for our growth." And a member in Malaysia told us: "We are doing haulage, trucking, warehousing, and our newest venture is E-Commerce, which is going very well so far."

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, added: “We talk to our members regularly to ensure we’re supporting them in their aims, and to provide help where needed in making the most of their network membership. We also enjoy learning more about each company’s plans for the future, areas of interest, growth markets and company development. E-Commerce has been raised frequently in recent months, and we’ve been given more and more updates regarding warehousing, staff training, new and large clients (for example, Amazon) and how our members are working to take advantage of this market.”

As another member advised in a recent discussion, "E-Commerce is really the next big growth market and those who aren't moving into this are missing a trick."

Jess concluded: “It’s great to see that our networks can support these efforts and make a real difference to the future of our members’ companies.”

