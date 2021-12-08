Deutsche Post DHL Group says new top executive will take over in 2023

The global parcel giant Deutsche Post DHL Group has begun the transition to new leadership in its top executive office, announcing today that 13-year veteran Frank Appel will step down in 2023.

Appel will continue to serve until the company’s annual general meeting in May, 2023. Thereafter, Tobias Meyer, who is currently DHL’s CEO of Post & Parcel Germany, will take over as DPDHL Group CEO.

Meyer joined the company in 2013 and has held positions including head of corporate development, chief operations officer at DHL Global Forwarding, and head of operations and IT at Post & Parcel Germany. He has been CEO of Post & Parcel Germany and a member of the DPDHL Management Board since March 2019.

“In Tobias Meyer we have a recognized expert of the company taking over as DPDHL Group CEO,” Nikolaus von Bomhard, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Post AG, said in a release. “He is the ideal choice to continue the very successful path the company has charted. With Strategy 2025, the Management Board successfully executes along the major megatrends of Digitalization, Sustainability, Globalization, and eCommerce.”

Von Bomhard also thanked Appel for supporting the leadership transition and praised his term of more than 13 years at the top of DPDHL Group.

The transition will begin when Meyer takes over the Corporate Function Global Business Services from Appel in July of 2022, and hands over his role as CEO Post & Parcel Germany to Nikola Hagleitner, who is currently Chief Sales Officer at Post & Parcel Germany. Hagleitner has been with the company since 2005 and has worked in three of the five divisions at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

In addition, the DHL board also extended its contract with Oscar de Bok, CEO DHL Supply Chain, for another five years to September 30, 2027.

