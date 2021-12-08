Supply Chain Bottlenecks and LogisticsTech Innovation - The Forefront of Manifest 2022’s Agenda

NEW YORK (PRWEB) DECEMBER 07, 2021

The Manifest team is humbled and excited to have organized a robust technology and innovation based program for the Global Supply Chain & Logistics industry. With approximately 100 sessions over the course of 3 days, the program features more than 250 executive leaders discussing technology innovation and how tech is enabling faster solutions across all aspects of the supply chain.

Speakers from across the globe will take the stage to tackle the ripple effects that supply chain bottlenecks are causing head-on. Every touch point of the chain is having issues: mills and factories have major staffing issues with wait times for electronic chips now over 22 weeks, ports are congested - with over 100 ships sitting outside the port of Los Angeles and there aren’t enough shipping containers to move products across the Pacific or Atlantic oceans. The United States is already seeing shortages of artificial Christmas trees, grocery stores putting limits on items that they can’t keep in stock, and soaring prices of consumer goods country-wide.

Key topics that will be addressed include:

Supply Chain Digitization

The Application of AI and Blockchain

Automation & Robotics

Alternative Fuels

Real Time Supply Chain Visibility

Transparency Throughout the Supply Chain

Data Management & Forecasting

Routing & Optimization

Flexibility Across Modalities and Partners

Security & Compliance

The program tackles these topics via a bevy of panel discussions, which offer multiple perspectives and insights for in depth topics.

More than 1,500 Logistics Technology and Supply Chain Executives will participate in Manifest Vegas 2022, from January 25 - 27 at the Paris!

Visit https://www.manife.st to learn more and book your ticket to the show!

About Manifest:

Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.