Container industry rethinks logistics strategy for 2022

A year of supply chain challenges and increasingly higher costs is causing shippers, carriers, brokers, and others in the shipping container business to rethink their logistics strategies for 2022, according to a study from online container logistics platform Container xChange , released Wednesday.

Germany-based Container xChange surveyed 800 container logistics stakeholders from around the world for its Industry Speak Survey 2021-2022, which gauges industry sentiment and the outlook for the year ahead. Respondents included shipping lines, container traders, freight forwarding companies, agents, shippers, and procurement companies, who listed finding slots on vessels (53%) and carrier surcharges (22%) as their top challenges heading into the New Year.

As a result, the container industry is rethinking its logistics strategy, with plans to diversify sourcing and hold more inventory, according to the report. Key findings include: