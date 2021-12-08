Descartes MacroPoint™ and McLeod Software PowerBroker® Solutions Integrated to Help Freight Brokers

Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Descartes MacroPoint™ Capacity Network of over 280,000 carriers is directly accessible from the McLeod Software PowerBroker® transportation management system (TMS) to help freight brokers and third party logistics (3PL) providers source capacity and cover more loads.

The Descartes MacroPoint Capacity Network allows brokers to access over 280,000 carriers and their assets on more than 1 million truckload transportation lanes in North America. By using machine learning to match potential carriers in near real-time to open loads, the solution helps brokers to better rank carrier matches. Brokers can send load offers to carriers either manually or automatically via configurable business rules that can incorporate considerations such as market indicators, pricing and company preference notifications. Through this use of intelligent automation, brokers have achieved on average 15 times more loads matched than processed manually.

“Our shared goal is to help brokers find more capacity to cover loads in these challenging times,” said Robert Brothers, Vice President of Product Development at McLeod Software. “McLeod Software is pleased to work with Descartes to make its extensive network available to our PowerBroker customers to simplify the process of finding more coverage for their freight.”

PowerBroker is a fully integrated freight brokerage operations management system and complete accounting software solution for 3PLs and freight brokers. The integration with the Descartes MacroPoint Capacity Network helps PowerBroker users save a significant amount of time with the ability to easily post loads, access capacity from Descartes’ large network of carriers, vet carriers, and have their loads covered directly within the McLeod platform. Using the combined solution, brokerages can eliminate outbound calling, email blasts and manually posting freight to load boards, which can result in inefficient negotiations and a time-consuming booking process.

“The combination of these solutions gives brokerages and 3PLs a new and more effective way to find trucks and cover loads,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “The ability to use a single application to significantly extend carrier networks helps organizations elevate their carrier outreach and sales processes.”