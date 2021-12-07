Link Labs Launches Rechargeable SuperTag to Enhance Efficiency and Affordability of Asset Tracking

Link Labs, a leading provider of a comprehensive IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced the release of its Rechargeable SuperTag IoT device to solve a common problem with asset tracking across various industries -- the need to replace batteries when they run out of power. An all-in-one indoor, outdoor, and on-the-road solution, Rechargeable SuperTag can be recharged hundreds of times and can be configured as a hub to scan and uplink data for up to 1,000 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) tags.

AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial IoT tracking device that blends four different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID, and Link Labs’ AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It seamlessly transitions from one technology to another, as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations based on the unique requirements of each specific application.

“When we first launched SuperTag earlier this year, we were very excited about the positive impact that having an asset tracking system for both indoor and outdoor settings could have on our clients and their industries,” said Bob Proctor, CEO of Link Labs. “Building on this momentum and realizing the need to combat the mass disposal of batteries being used in IoT devices, we are confident that making this first-of-its-kind device truly sustainable through recharging will open it up to even more companies and industries.”

According to EnABLES, an EU-funded project, approximately 78 million batteries powering IoT devices will be discarded globally every day by 2025 if nothing is done to expand their lifespan. With this many batteries being wasted, it is reasonable to expect device and maintenance costs to continue to go up, making asset tracking unaffordable. Adapting a Real Time Location System (RTLS) with a rechargeable asset tag, like Rechargeable SuperTag, ensures companies can save time and money in asset tracking.

Benefits of the Rechargeable SuperTag include:

- Configuration options available for the Rechargeable SuperTag to meet your specific needs: configure as a hub to scan and uplink data for up to 1,000 BLE tags, or 1,000 unique filter matches

- All-in-one indoor, outdoor, and on-the-road solution

- Access to real-time location and condition data, including an accelerometer for motion detection

- Save time and money on battery cost

- Connectivity options for every need - LTE-M and Bluetooth 5.0

- WiFi positioning, GPS, Cell-Id and Bluetooth LE proximity for location types

The Rechargeable SuperTag will have limited availability beginning in January 2022, but orders can be placed now. To request this product, visit https://www.link-labs.com/rechargeable-supertag-product-request

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular connectivity (TPM540-based module)

GNSS receiver (integrated in TPM540-based module)

WiFi 2.4Ghz receiver for WiFi positioning

Bluetooth 5.0, including ability to act as a hub for other BLE devices w/o cellular access

Accelerometer

IP68 rating enclosure

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry’s most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.