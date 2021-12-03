Home » The changing landscape of omnichannel fulfillment
The changing landscape of omnichannel fulfillment
The pandemic-driven surge in e-commerce has left virtually no aspect of the retail supply chain untouched, forcing retail leaders to rethink everything from how and where they prepare orders to the delivery options they’ll provide. A new survey conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Center for Transportation & Logistics in partnership with **{DC Velocity} examines some of the changes they’ve made and the challenges that remain. Here’s a look at some of the findings:
